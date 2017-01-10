6:28 am, January 10, 2017
Court mulls acquittal petition in British student’s murder

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 6:06 am 01/10/2017 06:06am
ROME (AP) — An appeals court in Florence is deliberating a bid for acquittal by the only defendant ultimately convicted of the 2007 murder in Perugia, Italy, of British university student Meredith Kercher.

Rudy Hermann Guede, an Ivorian, is serving a 16-year sentence for the murder of Kercher, found stabbed in her bedroom in a house she shared with American student Amanda Knox. Knox and her former Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, after saga of convictions and acquittals, were ultimately exonerated of the murder by Italy’s top criminal court.

The appeals court was deliberating the request Tuesday.

When the top court had upheld Guede’s conviction, it ruled he didn’t act alone but didn’t name any accomplices. His lawyers argued that conclusion conflicts with the Knox and Sollecito acquittals.

Revising final verdicts is extremely rare in Italy.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
