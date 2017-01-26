12:04 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » British official: Britain does…

British official: Britain does not condone torture

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:05 am 01/26/2017 08:05am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A senior British lawmaker, reacting to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, says Britain does not condone torture “under any circumstances whatsoever.”

David Davis, the Brexit secretary overseeing Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, made the comments to Parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Theresa May headed to the U.S. to meet with Trump.

Responding to calls that the British government send a “strong moral message” to an American president “who champions torture,” Davis said the British government’s position on torture was plain: “We don’t condone it.”

Trump used his first television interview in the U.S. to voice his belief that torture “absolutely” works and condoned its use in fighting Islamist terrorism.

May is due to meet with Trump, the first foreign leader to do so, on Friday in Washington.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » British official: Britain does…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News