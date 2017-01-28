3:13 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Britain's May due in…

Britain’s May due in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 2:28 am 01/28/2017 02:28am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, is due to arrive in Turkey for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — another important but complicated British ally.

Talks in Ankara on Saturday will focus on boosting trade between Turkey and Britain once the U.K. leaves the European Union, and on increasing cooperation over security and counterterrorism.

The British prime minister is under pressure to condemn Turkey’s clampdown on civil liberties since the government crushed a coup attempt in July.

Her office said Britain urged Turkey “to ensure that their response is proportionate, justified and in line with international human rights obligations.”

May and Turkish leaders are also expected to discuss the conflict in Syria and efforts to reunite Cyprus.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Britain's May due in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News