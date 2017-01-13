2:08 pm, January 13, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS William Peter Blatty, author of "The Exorcist," has died, his wife said. He was 89.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Bottle of whisky signed…

Bottle of whisky signed by Trump fetches $7,334 at auction

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 1:49 pm 01/13/2017 01:49pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — A limited-edition whisky signed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has fetched some 6,000 pounds ($7,334) at a Scottish auction — or twice what was expected.

Trump signed the presentation box of the GlenDronach single malt whisky bottled in 2012 to mark the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. The whisky was of a limited edition distilled in 1985.

McTear’s Auctioneers in Glasgow says the Canadian buyer won the bottle after intense bidding.

Laurie Black, an expert on whisky, says “GlenDronach is a stunning whisky in its own right, however the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost.”

Trump has golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Europe News Food News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Bottle of whisky signed…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News