Europe News

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 4:07 am 01/06/2017 04:07am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Blizzards have swept parts of eastern Europe, closing roads, leading to medical evacuations, delaying flights and causing dozens of trains to be canceled.

In Romania, one of the worst affected areas, authorities said main highways in the south and east were made impassable Friday due to the heavy snow. More than 40 trains were not running due to snow on the track.

Senior emergency situations official Raed Arafat said authorities evacuated 622 people who needed dialysis and 126 pregnant women.

Flights were delayed by up to an hour at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda airport due to the blizzard, which began overnight.

Elsewhere, temperatures in Germany plunged as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 Fahrenheit) overnight, after storm “Axel” sucked in icy air from the Arctic.

