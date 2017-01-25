4:35 pm, January 26, 2017
Belgian authorities detain 7 during anti-terror raids

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 6:17 am 01/25/2017 06:17am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police have detained seven people in a series of anti-terror raids in the Brussels area relating to an investigation into the possible return of fighters from Syria.

The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the detentions came during eight dawn raids, but stressed that the investigation wasn’t linked to the Brussels or Paris attacks over the past two years.

A court will decide later Wednesday whether the seven will be arrested or released.

Belgian authorities have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway system on March 22, killing 32 people.

