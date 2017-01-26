12:04 pm, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Europe News

Austria’s chancellor invokes country’s role in Holocaust

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:00 am 01/26/2017 06:00am
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s chancellor is reminding citizens of their country’s role in the Holocaust and urging them to ensure its horrors are never repeated, ahead of an international day of observance for Jewish and other Nazi victims.

In a statement, Christian Kern says that Austria’s history “breeds the eternal duty … to be alert against all racist and anti-Semitic tendencies.”

Kern spoke Thursday, a day ahead of the liberation 72 years ago of Nazi Germany’s Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland — an event now internationally commemorated annually as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Austrians overwhelmingly welcomed the country’s annexation by Nazi Germany in 1938. Proportionately, more Austrians than Germans were members of Hitler’s National Socialist party, and many of his henchmen were Austrian.

Europe News