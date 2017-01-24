4:29 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian official: suspected radical…

Austrian official: suspected radical says he built test bomb

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:51 am 01/24/2017 10:51am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s interior minister says suspected Islamic radical detained last week and suspected of planning a possible attack has told interrogators that he built a test bomb.

State broadcaster ORF quoted Wolfgang Sobotka as saying the 17-year old told police that he did so while in Germany, where he met with another suspected radical who is now arrest in Germany.

ORF also cited Sobotka’s ministry as saying Tuesday that data found on the teenager’s computer showed he had recently searched for instructions on how to build a bomb.

The suspect was arrested in his Vienna apartment Friday after what police say was a tip from a foreign intelligence service.

Interior Ministry officials say he was in contact with radical “Albanian-Islamist” circles. His lawyer denies he was planning an attack.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian official: suspected radical…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News