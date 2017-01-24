Austrian official: suspected radical says he built test bomb

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s interior minister says suspected Islamic radical detained last week and suspected of planning a possible attack has told interrogators that he built a test bomb.

State broadcaster ORF quoted Wolfgang Sobotka as saying the 17-year old told police that he did so while in Germany, where he met with another suspected radical who is now arrest in Germany.

ORF also cited Sobotka’s ministry as saying Tuesday that data found on the teenager’s computer showed he had recently searched for instructions on how to build a bomb.

The suspect was arrested in his Vienna apartment Friday after what police say was a tip from a foreign intelligence service.

Interior Ministry officials say he was in contact with radical “Albanian-Islamist” circles. His lawyer denies he was planning an attack.

