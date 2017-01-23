5:22 am, January 23, 2017
Austrian official: suspect potentially dangerous radical

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 4:47 am 01/23/2017 04:47am
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s interior minister says authorities are treating a recently arrested teenager as a potentially dangerous radical with connections to the Islamic State group.

Wolfgang Sobotka says the 17-year-old male has told police that he supports the Islamic State group. Sobotka says the suspect had a “real communications network” and is someone with “weight” in radical circles.

A SWAT team made the arrest in a Vienna apartment Friday on what police say was a tip from a “foreign intelligence service.”

Police said after the arrest that the suspect may have been close to carrying out an attack, but Sobotka, speaking Monday said there were no indications that he had “concrete” plans.

Another suspect thought linked to the Austrian is in German custody after his arrest Saturday.

