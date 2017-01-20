Austria arrests an attack suspect in Vienna

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say they have arrested a man on suspicion he was planning an attack in Vienna.

Police spokesman Thomas Keiblinger told the Austria Press Agency the man had been under observation after authorities received a tip from a “foreign intelligence service,” and was arrested Friday afternoon in a Vienna apartment by a SWAT team.

Austria’s Kronen Zeitung reported the man was an Albanian national who entered the country on Friday. It said the tip received had been that “a group of Albanian Islamic extremists” were planning an attack in Vienna between Jan. 15 and Jan. 30.

Keiblinger would not comment on the additional details in the report.

