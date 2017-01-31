6:25 am, January 31, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austria: Anti CETA, TTIP…

Austria: Anti CETA, TTIP petition signed by 562,000

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:22 am 01/31/2017 06:22am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian petition against EU free trade agreements with the United States and Canada has been signed by 562,000 people, and organizers are calling for parliament to reject both pacts.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade agreement with Canada already has been approved by the EU parliament but national assemblies of the 28 member states must do the same.

Work on a similar pact with the U.S. dubbed TTIP has barely advanced this year and has been further set back by the new U.S. administration’s push to protect American markets.

Austria’s government backs CETA, the agreement with Canada. But petition co-organizer Herbert Thumpser said Tuesday the number of signatures gathered is a signal for parliament to oppose the deal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austria: Anti CETA, TTIP…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News