6:17 am, January 5, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Armed guards at Sweden's…

Armed guards at Sweden’s nuclear power stations next month

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 6:04 am 01/05/2017 06:04am
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A spokesman for one of Sweden’s three nuclear power plants says they will have armed guards outside the facilities starting next month in a decision made by the country’s nuclear watchdog.

Anders Osterberg of the Oskarshamn power station says “the elevated level” was based on a general security assessment, not a specific threat.

Osterberg said Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority decided last year that guards should carry firearms as of Feb. 1. There was no immediate word from the authority.

Sweden has a total of 10 reactors in Oskarshamn, Ringhals and Forsmark, providing about half of the country’s electricity production. Sitting some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Stockholm on the Baltic Sea coast, Oskarshamn has three reactors.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Armed guards at Sweden's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News