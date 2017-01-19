Albanian teacher arrested for pro-IS propaganda

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested a female teacher for making statements supportive of the Islamic State extremist group.

The teacher, whose name was not given, is being questioned at the anti-terror offices in the capital, Tirana, according to a spokesman who declined to be identified as the investigation is ongoing.

A private television station, TVKlan, broadcast the previous footage of the woman telling her young students at a Muslim school in Shkodra, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Tirana, that IS “are good people but the state wants to fight them.”

About two-thirds of Albania’s 3 million people are Muslims. Mainstream religious leaders have urged believers not to join rebel groups in Syria and Iraq but scores of Albanians are believed to have done so.

