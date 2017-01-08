6:25 pm, January 8, 2017
Europe News

A son of Poland’s ex-president Lech Walesa dies

January 8, 2017
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s PAP news agency says one of the four sons of Solidarity founder Lech Walesa’s has died.

PAP said Sunday that 43-year-old Przemyslaw Walesa was found dead in his apartment in the northern city of Gdansk by a family member.

Gdansk police spokeswoman Aleksandra Siewert told The Associated Press that a body of a 43-year-old man was found by a relative in an apartment but declined to identify the man at this early stage of proceedings.

She said forensics experts were called to the site have preliminarily excluded the possibility of someone contributing to the death. An autopsy was planned for Monday.

Przemyslaw was the third of Walesa’s eight children — four sons and four daughters. In his youth he had problems with alcohol and with drunken driving.

