A look at some of the worst avalanches in recent history

A look at some of the deadliest avalanches in recent history.

___

PERU, 1962, 1970: More than 2,000 are believed dead in northwestern Peru after an avalanche of ice and rocks devastates villages and towns on the slopes of Mount Huascaran in the Andes. Eight years later, disaster again strikes on a massive scale, when a magnitude-7.9 earthquake kills tens of thousands, many of them in the Huascaran area, where another immense ice-and-rock avalanche is triggered.

___

INDIA, 1979: Days of heavy snowstorms in the Himalayan mountains cause a series of avalanches that wreaks widespread damage in Lahaul Valley and claims an estimated 200 lives.

___

RUSSIA, 2002: A collapsing glacier triggers an avalanche of ice and mud in the republic of North Ossetia, in the Caucasus Mountains of southern Russia, burying an entire village and killing as many as 100 people.

___

AFGHANISTAN, 2010: Massive avalanches bury drivers in snow on the Salang Pass, a key road that connects the capital, Kabul, with the north, killing more than 160 people.

___

PAKISTAN, 2012: An avalanche smashes into a Pakistani army base on a Himalayan glacier along the Indian border, burying more than 120 soldiers.

___

AFGHANISTAN, 2015: More than 160 are killed in Afghanistan’s northern district of Paryan in Panjshir province as homes, people and livestock vanish under the snow.

