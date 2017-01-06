4:41 am, January 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 6 die in New…

6 die in New Year pileup on German highway

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 3:56 am 01/01/2017 03:56am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Police say six people have been killed and thirteen injured in a crash on a foggy highway in southern Germany.

Bavarian police say the crash occurred an hour into the New Year on the A7 autobahn near Bad Groenenbach, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Munich.

Police said five of those killed were traveling in a single car. Another victim was in a car that was crushed beneath a truck.

Separately, two drivers were killed when one of them drove in the wrong direction on the A61 highway about 60 kilometers west of Frankfurt early Sunday.

The ADAC auto club said Thursday that the death toll on German roads last year was about 3,280, down 5 percent from 2015.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 6 die in New…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News