BREAKING NEWS With the forecast calling for rain, the no-umbrella policy for the inaugural events has been revised.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 6 Britons on pilgrimage…

6 Britons on pilgrimage killed in Saudi Arabia road crash

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:28 am 01/19/2017 09:28am
LONDON (AP) — The British government says six U.K. citizens have been killed and others injured in a road crash in Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Office said Thursday it was supporting the families of the dead Britons and “helping several more British nationals who were injured in the crash.”

Glasgow Central Mosque named two of those killed as Mohammad and Talat Aslam, parents of five from the Scottish city. It says the other victims were four members of a family from Manchester in northwest England.

The mosque says the group had just completed Umrah, a pilgrimage to the Muslim holy city of Mecca. The Britons were traveling to Medina when the crash occurred on Wednesday.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
