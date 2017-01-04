5:20 am, January 21, 2017
4 more survivors pulled out of Italy’s avalanche-hit hotel

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 4:14 am 01/21/2017 04:14am
One of the three children that were rescued from the avalanche-hit Rigopiano Hotel is transported to a hospital in Pescara, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Three children were rescued from the avalanche-hit Rigopiano Hotel on Friday. and transported to Pescara hospital. One of the rescued children brought to Pescara was Ludovica Parete, the daughter of Giampiero Parete, the man who escaped Wednesday's avalanche and first sounded the alarm by calling his boss. (Claudio Lattanzio/ANSA via AP)

FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Emergency crews have extracted four more survivors from the rubble of a hotel crushed by an avalanche and are searching for more as family members await word if their relatives are among the lucky ones to get out.

Firefighter spokesman Alberto Maiolo says so far rescue teams have located 11 people alive, including the four who were pulled out overnight.

In addition, four bodies have been recovered.

The survivors include all four children who were in the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy’s snow-covered Gran Sasso mountain range when the avalanche struck Wednesday afternoon.

