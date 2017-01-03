9:41 am, January 17, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 3 Latvia regions under…

3 Latvia regions under emergency due to African swine fever

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:12 am 01/17/2017 09:12am
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia has declared a state of emergency in three regions affected by the African swine fever and expects hundreds of pigs to be culled at local farms to prevent the disease from spreading.

The government said Tuesday that “an emergency situation zone” status will prevail at the Krimulda, Adazi and Salaspils regions of the Baltic country for three months, until April 17.

Latvia’s Food and Veterinary Service earlier reported an outbreak of the African swine fever at a farm with more than 5,000 pigs in central Latvia’s Krimulda region.

The source of infection is unclear, but the farm has been put under quarantine and the government has earmarked more money to fight the disease.

Unlike swine flu, the African swine fever doesn’t affect humans.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Health News Latest News Living News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 3 Latvia regions under…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News