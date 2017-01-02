4:59 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 2nd victim linked to…

2nd victim linked to suspect in German freezer killing

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:25 am 01/23/2017 09:25am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a man suspected of killing an elderly man and collecting his pension for a decade, before police found his body in a freezer, may have had a second victim.

Police said Monday that 92-year-old Irma Kurowski had not been seen since the end of 2000 and had lived in the same building in Berlin’s trendy Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood as the 55-year-old suspect. They say the suspect, whose name wasn’t released, had access to her pension payments.

The suspect was arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of the murder of a 90-year-old man whose body was found in a freezer in his own apartment. Video surveillance showed the suspect accessing the man’s bank account, and police found personal items of the victim on the suspect.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 2nd victim linked to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News