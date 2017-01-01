9:34 am, January 31, 2017
1 killed in shooting at Istanbul restaurant

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 9:35 am 01/30/2017 09:35am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media reports say one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in Istanbul.

Hurriyet newspaper said on its online edition that the attack Monday in a waterfront restaurant in Istanbul’s residential Beykoz district was not terror-related.

It said the assailant spotted a man who had allegedly killed his father 12 years ago at the restaurant and started firing at him.

The man died on his way to hospital, while two other customers were wounded.

Turkey has suffered a wave of deadly attacks carried out by the Islamic State group or by Kurdish militants.

