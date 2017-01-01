11:08 am, January 13, 2017
1 dead, 5 injured in Istanbul building collapse

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 10:47 am 01/13/2017 10:47am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says one person has died and five others have been injured when a building collapsed in Istanbul.

The Anadolu Agency said an abandoned six-story building collapsed Friday on people passing by on the street. The five wounded have been rushed to nearby hospitals. Rescue teams are searching for survivors in the rubble with the help of dogs.

Surrounding buildings also suffered significant damage in the collapse.

Ali Taskin Balaban, the Zeytinburnu district governor, told Anadolu the building had been completely evacuated after officials decided two years ago to demolish it.

It’s the second building accident this week in Istanbul. On Tuesday, one person died and ten were injured during a funeral near Istanbul’s airport when a mosque canopy collapsed because of high winds and heavy snow.

