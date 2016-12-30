3:05 am, December 30, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkish committee clears draft…

Turkish committee clears draft expanding Erdogan’s powers

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 2:38 am 12/30/2016 02:38am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish parliamentary commission has cleared a set of draft constitutional amendments that would greatly expand the powers of the president.

The constitutional commission approved the reforms that would turn the largely ceremonial presidency into one where the president enjoys full executive powers early on Friday. A vote in the general assembly is expected to take place next month, with a possible referendum in the spring.

Critics fear the proposed reforms would allow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who already has outsized influence over his party and the levers of government, to rule unchecked. If approved, the amendments would also extend Erdogan’s mandate.

The reforms were approved at the end of 10 days of tense debate between the committee’s ruling party and main opposition party members.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkish committee clears draft…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News