Turkey detains 40 suspected IS militants in raids

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in southern Turkey.

Anadolu Agency says special forces police, backed by armored vehicles and a helicopter, conducted the raids in the city of Adana early on Friday.

Those detained are suspected of membership in the extremist group and of engaging in IS propaganda, the agency said.

Turkey has, since 2015, suffered a wave of deadly bombing attacks carried out either by IS militants or by Kurdish militants.

The country sent troops and tanks into northern Syria in August to support Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters in clearing a border area of the IS group and curbing the territorial expansion of Syrian Kurdish groups.

