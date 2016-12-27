5:15 am, December 27, 2016
The Latest: Pilot says first data from black box very soon

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 4:47 am 12/27/2016 04:47am
In this late Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 frame grab provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Press Service, the ministry employees lift a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia. Rescue workers on Tuesday, Dec. 27, found a flight recorder from the Russian plane that crashed into the Black Sea over the weekend, the defense ministry said. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from Sochi. (Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Photo via AP)

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a Russian military plane in the Black Sea (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A decorated Russian test pilot says investigators could retrieve data from the flight recorder found at the scene of Sunday’s plane crash later on Tuesday.

Magomed Tolboyev told the Interfax news agency that investigators could retrieve the first data from the Russian military’s Tu-154 by the end of the day.

All 92 people aboard the plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.

The defense ministry said earlier on Tuesday that rescue workers found one of the black boxes in the Black Sea hours before dawn and that it has been flown to Moscow for immediate inspection.

___

9:45 a.m.

Russia’s defense ministry says rescue teams have found a flight recorder from the plane that crashed into the Black Sea over the weekend.

The ministry said in a statement that the flight recorder was found a mile from the shore early Tuesday morning. State television showed footage of rescue workers on an inflatable boat carrying a container with a bright orange object covered in water.

All 92 people aboard the Russian military’s Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.

The 84 passengers included dozens of singers from Russia’s world-famous military choir who were going to Russia’s base in Syria to perform at a New Year’s concert.

