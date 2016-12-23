The Latest: Milan authorities investigate suspect’s travels

MILAN (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A Milan anti-terrorism official says the suspect in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market arrived at Milan’s train station early Friday and investigators are trying to figure out where he came from.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation, says Anis Amri made his way to the piazza outside the Sesto San Giovanni train station in a suburb of Milan, which is 7.5 kilometers (4.7 miles) away from the main train station.

The official says two police officers were suspicious because it was 3 a.m. and the station was closed. When they asked for ID he fired at them, injuring one of the officers. The other killed Amri with a single shot to the chest.

Officials are still trying to determine how he arrived at the piazza. Some buses run at that hour, but no trains, trams or metros.

The official says investigators are working to determine what contacts, if any, Amri had in Milan. There is no evidence that he ever passed through Milan during his previous stay in Italy, where he spent more than three years in prison.

___

12:20 p.m.

The Czech foreign minister says a Czech woman was among the 12 people killed in the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Czech foreign minister Lubomir Zaoralek tells reporters that Nada Cizmar lived in Berlin with her Czech-born husband Petr, who reported her missing to consular officers shortly after the Monday attack.

The foreign ministry says German authorities confirmed Thursday that she was among the victims.

According to her Facebook profile, Cizmar had worked for a logistics company in Berlin since 2014.

___

12:15 p.m.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni says he phoned German Chancellor Angela Merkel to inform her that the Christmas market attack suspect had been killed.

Gentiloni said the overnight capture and killing of Amis Amri in Milan shows the importance of increased law enforcement collaboration at both national and international levels.

___

11:40 a.m.

German Interior Ministry spokesman Tobias Plate has voiced his department’s relief that the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack appears to have been killed in Italy.

After Italy’s interior minister, Marco Minniti, said Anis Amri had been shot in an early-hours shootout in Milan, Plate said “should this turn out to be true then the Interior Ministry is relieved that this person doesn’t pose a threat anymore.”

Plate said Germany had not yet received official written notification from Italy but that a German police liaison office in Rome had been informed.

___

11:30 a.m.

Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti says one of the two police officers who apprehended the Berlin Christmas market attacker in Milan was shot but that his condition is not life-threatening.

Minniti said the other officer fatally shot Anis Amri during the shootout early Friday.

___

11:15 a.m.

Italy’s interior minister says a man killed in an early-hours shootout in Milan is “without a shadow of doubt” the Berlin Christmas market attacker.

Marco Minniti said after the shootout all the necessary checks were conducted and that “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack.”

Minniti said German authorities were immediately informed.

He said the two police officers who were on patrol and stopped Amri “have done an extraordinary service to the community.”

___

11:05 a.m.

A man killed in a shootout with police in Milan early Friday is the main suspect the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Italy’s Interior Ministry called a press conference for Friday morning.

The shootout with suspect Anis Amri took place at 3 a.m. in Milan’s Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check, ANSA said.

He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout, ANSA reported.

A police officer was injured.

ANSA said various sources in Milan and Rome confirmed that the dead man was Amri, who German authorities believe drove the truck that plowed into the Christmas market Monday. Citing Milan anti-terrorism police, ANSA said authorities positively identified Amri from his physical appearance and fingerprints.

