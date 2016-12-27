2:11 pm, December 27, 2016
Europe News

Son of Israeli killed in market attack lights Berlin menorah

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 1:57 pm 12/27/2016 01:57pm
Or Elyakim, whose mother was killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market, attends the lighting ceremony of a large menorah at the Pariser Platz in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — An Israeli man whose mother was killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market lighted a candle on a 10-meter (33-foot) menorah at the city’s Brandenburg Gate.

Or Elyakim’s mother, Dalia, was one of 12 people killed when a hijacked truck officials said was driven by Tunisian Anis Amri plowed into the market Dec. 19.

Elyakim’s father, Rami, was seriously injured.

Tuesday was the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. The eight-night celebration commemorates the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BC after its desecration by a pagan ruler.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal of the Jewish Community of Berlin said the city’s ceremonial menorah lighting in the presence of Christian, Jewish and Muslim representatives was a way “to bring light over darkness.”

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
