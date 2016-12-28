1:18 pm, December 28, 2016
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romania: Social Democrats make…

Romania: Social Democrats make new proposal for premier

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 12:54 pm 12/28/2016 12:54pm
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s main ruling party has proposed a regional politician as the next prime minister after the president turned down the party’s first choice, an economist who could have become the country’s first female Muslim premier.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the Social Democratic Party that won Dec. 11 elections, on Wednesday named Sorin Grindeanu, 43, to become premier. Grindeanu is chairman of the Timis county council, and has been deputy mayor of the city of Timisoara and a lawmaker.

Dragnea said he wants to pursue goals including “more money in Romanians’ pockets, the freedom to think, to hope, to have a good health system.”

President Klaus Iohannis rejected Tuesday the nomination of Sevil Shhaideh, a relative political novice, without saying why.

Iohannis must formally endorse a nominee before Parliament’s final approval.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romania: Social Democrats make…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News