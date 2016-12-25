3:46 am, December 25, 2016
Queen Elizabeth II to praise those who inspired her in talk

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 3:09 am 12/25/2016 03:09am
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will use her Christmas Day message to praise British Olympic and Paralympic athletes and others who inspired her.

The pre-recorded message will be televised throughout Britain and much of the Commonwealth on Sunday afternoon.

Remarks released by Buckingham Palace indicate she will say she often draws strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

The queen and her husband Prince Philip are celebrating the holidays at her private Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk. They are expected to attend a church service despite having heavy colds several days ago.

They will be joined by other senior royals.

