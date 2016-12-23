6:55 am, December 23, 2016
Malta: Libyan plane presumed to be hijacked has landed

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 6:08 am 12/23/2016 06:08am
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta airport says a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.

The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac.

Earlier Friday, Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta and that emergency operations are underway at the airport.

Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 118 passengers on board.

