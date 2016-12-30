9:07 am, December 30, 2016
Italy: Berlin truck attacker was ‘lone wolf” when in Italy

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 9:00 am 12/30/2016 09:00am
ROME (AP) — Italy’s interior minister says Tunisian Anis Amri moved like a “lone wolf” while traveling through Italy after fleeing the Berlin truck attack.

Minister Marco Minniti’s remarks to reporters Friday bolstered Italian investigators’ findings so far indicating that the 24-year-old fugitive — the prime suspect in the Dec. 19 Berlin attack that killed 12 people — lacked any significant contacts in Italy as he fled.

Minniti said that “from when he arrived in Italy, Amri moved like a lone wolf” while a fugitive.

Amri had spent 3½ years in prisons in Sicily before eventually winding up in Germany after Italy tried unsuccessfully to expel him to Tunisia following his 2105 release from prison.

Amri died in a shootout with Italian police on Dec. 23 outside a suburban Milan train station.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
