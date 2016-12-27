5:13 am, December 27, 2016
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany: 7 suspected of…

Germany: 7 suspected of trying to set fire to homeless man

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 4:41 am 12/27/2016 04:41am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German police are questioning seven young men who are suspected of trying to set a homeless man alight in a Berlin subway station over Christmas.

Berlin police said that six of the suspects turned themselves in Monday evening and the seventh was arrested after authorities released surveillance camera pictures and video footage of them in a subway train. They said Tuesday that the suspects are aged between 15 and 21.

The 37-year-old homeless man was sleeping in the Schoenleinstrasse subway station when his clothes were set alight at around 2 a.m. Sunday. Passers-by extinguished paper that he apparently had used to cover himself, and a train driver used a fire extinguisher to prevent the flames spreading. The man was unhurt.

Police are investigating on suspicion of attempted murder.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany: 7 suspected of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News