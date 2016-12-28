8:47 am, December 28, 2016
Germany: 54,000 migrants get grant to return home in 2016

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:41 am 12/28/2016 07:41am
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say more than 54,000 migrants, including failed asylum-seekers, received approval for government funding to return to their homeland this year, paving the way for a significant increase in voluntary departures.

Germany is keen to increase the number of rejected would-be refugees leaving the country after last year’s influx of 890,000 migrants.

Interior Ministry spokesman Harald Neymanns said Wednesday that the total funding approved for returnees this year was 21.5 million euros ($22.5 million). He said about 35,500 people obliged to leave Germany did so voluntarily in 2015, but noted that the two figures can’t immediately be compared because the number of people who actually departed in 2016 isn’t yet clear.

Neymanns stressed that Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere “has always said voluntary returns are always preferable to deportation.”

