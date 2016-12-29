7:28 am, December 29, 2016
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German prosecutors probed Berlin…

German prosecutors probed Berlin attack suspect for fraud

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 7:05 am 12/29/2016 07:05am
Share
In this frame grab made available by the Italian police, Anis Amri, the main suspect in Berlin's deadly Christmas market attack walks through the train station on Dec. 22. (Italian Police via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in western Germany say they opened a fraud investigation earlier this year against Anis Amri, the main suspect in last week’s Berlin truck attack, suspecting that he simultaneously claimed benefits in two towns under different identities.

Detlef Nowotsch, a spokesman for prosecutors in Duisburg, said Thursday the investigation was opened in April but shelved in November because Amri’s whereabouts were unknown. Amri was accused of receiving asylum-seeker benefits in both Emmerich and Oberhausen for a few days in late 2015.

Amri is believed to have driven the truck that plowed into a Christmas market Dec. 19, killing 12 people. His fingerprints and wallet were found in the truck.

The Tunisian arrived in Germany in July 2015. Authorities later put him on a list of potentially violent Islamic extremists.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German prosecutors probed Berlin…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News