4:13 am, December 28, 2016
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German minister: ban names…

German minister: ban names such as ‘vegetarian schnitzel’

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 3:55 am 12/28/2016 03:55am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s agriculture minister is calling for a ban on names such as “vegetarian schnitzel” for meat substitute products, which he argues are misleading.

Christian Schmidt told Wednesday’s edition of the Bild daily that he doesn’t want “these pseudo-meat dishes” to be treated as meat. He was quoted as saying: “These terms are completely misleading and unsettle consumers. I favor them being banned in the interest of clear consumer labeling.”

Schmidt also reiterated a call for schools to serve pork. Asked whether it was right for them to leave pork off the menu out of consideration for Muslims, he said that “we should not restrict the choice for the majority of society for reasons of ease or cost.”

He argued that growing cultural diversity should lead to more choice, not less.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Food News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German minister: ban names…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News