BREAKING NEWS President Barack Obama orders sanctions against Russian officials, intelligence services in response to election hacking.

Albania arrests Kosovo citizen tried as terror group member

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 2:57 pm 12/29/2016 02:57pm
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested an ethnic Albanian from neighboring Kosovo who was wanted for allegedly fighting with terror groups in Syria.

A police statement Thursday said 30-year-old Enos Begolli, a Kosovo citizen and resident of Mitrovica, was arrested by Albanian anti-terror forces and handed over to Kosovo police.

The statement says Begolli had been wanted in Kosovo, where he was sentenced to a 4-year jail term for being a fighter for an Islamic terror group in Syria.

A few hundred Albanians from the two neighboring Balkan countries are believed to have joined Islamic extremist groups and still are active with the groups in Syria and Iraq.

