72 years later, WWII vet finally included in class photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It took more than 70 years to happen, but a World War II veteran’s photograph has finally joined those of his high school classmates.

Ladislaus “Walter” Kostrzewski (kuh-STREHF’-skee) had accumulated enough credits to graduate early from Canisius (kuh-NEE’-shuhs) High School in Buffalo in January 1944. But by the time his classmates received their diplomas in June, the 18-year-old had already been drafted and was serving in the Army Air Forces.

When the frame containing Class of 1944’s senior portraits was hung in a hallway at the all-boys Catholic school, Kostrzewski’s photo wasn’t among the images of graduates in tuxedos.

That changed Tuesday, when school officials held a ceremony to unveil a new class photo that includes the 90-year-old veteran’s portrait in uniform, taken from his World War II military identification.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments