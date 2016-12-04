10:40 am, December 31, 2016
4 injured, 1 seriously, when driver crashes into pedestrians

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016
HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Finland say at least four people were injured, one of them seriously, when a driver lost control over his car and crashed into pedestrians on a Helsinki sidewalk.

They say it seems the driver in his 30s was taken ill. He also hit two parked cars in Saturday’s crash.

Police said they have not found evidence of “deliberate misconduct,” drugs or alcohol, adding they are continuing the investigation.

Local newspapers said the car had Estonian number plates.

