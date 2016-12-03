4:37 am, December 30, 2016
3 dead in shootout in Russia’s Dagestan

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 4:01 am 12/30/2016 04:01am
MAKHACHKALA, Russia (AP) — One police officer and two suspected militants have been killed in a shootout in Russia’s volatile North Caucasus.

Fatina Ubaydatova, spokeswoman in Russia’s republic of Dagestan, said on Friday a police squad was trying to stop a car with suspected militants outside the city of Khasavyurt late on Thursday when people in that car opened fire on them. Police identified the two men as local militants who attacked policemen earlier this week in the regional capital, Makhachkala.

Islamic insurgents in Dagestan have mounted frequent attacks on police and officials, and some have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The shootout comes a day after Russia’s security agencies in Dagestan arrested seven people suspected of preparing New Year’s terror attacks in Moscow on orders from the Islamic State group in Syria.

