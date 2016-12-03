9:00 am, December 29, 2016
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 3 Albanian elected officials…

3 Albanian elected officials terminated for criminal records

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:42 am 12/29/2016 08:42am
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Central Election Commission has cancelled the mandates of two members of Parliament and a mayor because of their criminal records.

The actions taken Thursday were the first under a law passed last year that bars people with criminal records from holding public office and most civil service jobs.

The Commission terminated the terms of the two lawmakers — Dashamir Tahiri of the main opposition Democratic Party and Shkelqim Selami of the Socialist Movement for Integration — and of Kavaja Mayor Elvis Roshi.

All three officials have denied having criminal records. But prosecutors say they had convictions in Italy and Switzerland for crimes that included money laundering, drug distribution and human trafficking.

Albania has parliamentary elections scheduled for June, and a new mayoral election will be held in Kavaja.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 3 Albanian elected officials…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News