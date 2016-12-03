3 Albanian elected officials terminated for criminal records

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Central Election Commission has cancelled the mandates of two members of Parliament and a mayor because of their criminal records.

The actions taken Thursday were the first under a law passed last year that bars people with criminal records from holding public office and most civil service jobs.

The Commission terminated the terms of the two lawmakers — Dashamir Tahiri of the main opposition Democratic Party and Shkelqim Selami of the Socialist Movement for Integration — and of Kavaja Mayor Elvis Roshi.

All three officials have denied having criminal records. But prosecutors say they had convictions in Italy and Switzerland for crimes that included money laundering, drug distribution and human trafficking.

Albania has parliamentary elections scheduled for June, and a new mayoral election will be held in Kavaja.

