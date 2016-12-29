3:11 am, December 27, 2016
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 29 Turkish police officers…

29 Turkish police officers in court for first coup trial

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 2:58 am 12/27/2016 02:58am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Twenty-nine Turkish former police officers are on trial in Istanbul accused of aiding the failed military coup in July — the first trial over the attempt that led to some 270 deaths.

Renegade officers in Turkey’s military used tanks, fighter jets and helicopters in their July 15 attempt to unseat the government, attacking the parliament and other key buildings. Turkey blamed it on a network of followers of the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The police officers standing trial on Tuesday are accused of aiding the coup by not carrying out their duties.

Prosecutors have demanded aggravated life prison terms for 21 officers charged with “attempted coup” while eight others face maximum 15 years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 29 Turkish police officers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News