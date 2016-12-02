5:15 am, December 27, 2016
Europe News

2 Ukrainian prisoners released in warring east

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 5:03 am
MOSCOW (AP) — Separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine have released two women they had held prisoner as suspected spies.

The release of Anzhelika Presnyakova and Olga Svorak took place Tuesday morning in the Donetsk region, one of two regions where Russia-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since April 2014. The war has killed more than 9,600 people.

Svorak, a journalist, was captured by rebels in 2015. There were no immediate details on the capture of Presnyakova, a judge from the city of Mariupol.

They were handed over to a representative of the Ukrainian group Officers Corps, which works to free war prisoners.

The release followed a meeting between rebel leaders and Nadiya Savchenko, a Ukrainian pilot released this year from a Russian prison after she was convicted of involvement in the deaths of two journalists.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
