Local
Europe News

Europe News

2 Afghan migrants killed, 10 injured in car crash in Serbia

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 4:25 am 12/29/2016 04:25am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say two Afghan migrants have been killed and 10 have been injured in a car crash on a highway in central Serbia.

Police say the crash occurred early Thursday near the town of Nis when the car crammed with the migrants hit a protective barrier on the highway. A suspected people smuggler who drove the car fled the scene of the crash.

State TV quoted doctors from the emergency hospital in Nis as saying that the injured migrants included five children. Doctors say that most of the injuries are severe and that one of the patients had to have both legs amputated.

Thousands of migrants are stranded in Serbia looking for ways to reach EU countries which have sought to curb the influx.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
