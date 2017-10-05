Stolen baby photos, albums returned to mom years later

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Candace Brooke Murray feared her precious memories were lost when her Florida home was burglarized and her children’s baby photos were stolen more than a decade ago.

Everything in the home was stolen or destroyed. Three years later, a woman mysteriously left a box of baby photos, including ultrasounds, at the front desk of The News Herald of Panama City.

The staff tried, but social media wasn’t what it is now and the trail grew cold and was forgotten until a reporter recently stumbled upon it while cleaning. The box was filled with clues including the mother’s hospital band. They quickly found her on Facebook and reached out to her.

A dumbfounded Murray said her daughter graduated from high school last year, and the family had a difficult time finding photos. But she rejoiced that the photos will be there when her 15-year-old son graduates.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.