Tom Petty dies at age 66 (Photos)

WASHINGTON — The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to CBS News that rock legend Tom Petty died of a heart attack on Monday. He was 66.

Petty and his band The Heartbreakers released their self-titled debut album in 1976, before rattling off decades of hits like “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Running Down a Dream.”

Petty last performed three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl to wrap the band’s 40th anniversary tour. His last D.C. area appearance was July 23 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

In December, Petty told Rolling Stone that he thought this would be the group’s last tour together:

“It’s very likely we’ll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don’t think so. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We’re all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

Petty was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

He memorably rocked the Super Bowl in 2008.

