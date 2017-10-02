201.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Tom Petty dies at…

Tom Petty dies at age 66 (Photos)

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP October 2, 2017 4:03 pm 10/02/2017 04:03pm
Share

Singer Tom Petty has died, police confirm to CBS News.

WASHINGTON — The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to CBS News that rock legend Tom Petty died of a heart attack on Monday. He was 66.

Petty and his band The Heartbreakers released their self-titled debut album in 1976, before rattling off decades of hits like “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Running Down a Dream.”

Petty last performed three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl to wrap the band’s 40th anniversary tour. His last D.C. area appearance was July 23 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

In December, Petty told Rolling Stone that he thought this would be the group’s last tour together:

“It’s very likely we’ll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don’t think so. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We’re all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

Petty was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

He memorably rocked the Super Bowl in 2008.

Stay with WTOP for updates on this developing story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News tom petty
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Oct. 1-7
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: Oct. 2
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
World's royal children
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note