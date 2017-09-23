Tom Brady’s claim that hydration prevents sunburns raises eyebrows

(NEW YORK) — Tom Brady’s claim that staying ultra-hydrated helps protect him from the sun’s rays is raising eyebrows on social media.

“When I was growing up, and playing outside in the sun, I got sunburned a lot. I was a fair-skinned Irish boy, after all. These days, even if I get an adequate amount of sun, I won’t get a sunburn, which I credit to the amount of water I drink,” the New England Patriots quarterback writes in his new book “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.”

Brady writes that he drinks more than 150 ounces of water a day. On “active days,” he says, he drinks “close to twice that.”

The NFL star’s comments quickly garnered backlash on social media, with many questioning the science behind his claims.

And here’s Exhibit A why pro athletes should not be doling out nutrition-related advice… https://t.co/AFLTWO5nJE — Brad Schoenfeld, PhD (@BradSchoenfeld) September 21, 2017

Going to be a lot of skin problems in New England after their God Tom Brady says in new book the way to avoid sunburn is to drink more water pic.twitter.com/VzCGck58lP — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) September 21, 2017

TOM BRADY: Submarines don’t get sunburnt and they’re, like, totally surrounded by water. https://t.co/DjdY6Ya59T — Serious Hat (@adlerelle) September 22, 2017

If Tom Brady really thinks that drinking water will prevent sunburn he needs to wear a more protective helmet for the brain cell he has left — Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) September 22, 2017

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends seeking shade, wearing long-sleeved clothing, using a hat, wearing sunglasses, and applying broad-spectrum sunscreen on in order to protect yourself from sun exposure. The group does not mention on its sun safety website that drinking water can in any way help prevent a sunburn.

The CDC does state, however, that men are more likely than women to develop skin cancer, partly because men are less likely to apply sunscreen.

“When outside on a sunny day for more than an hour, only about 14 percent of men use sunscreen on both their face and other exposed skin,” the CDC writes on its website.

