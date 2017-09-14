501.5
ESPN Radio host Russillo pays fine after arrest in Wyoming

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 11:21 am 09/14/2017 11:21am
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — ESPN Radio host Ryen Russillo has paid a $250 fine for drunkenly wandering into a stranger’s apartment in the Wyoming resort town of Jackson.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2wM9fd9 ) the case was closed after the fine was paid Wednesday in Jackson Municipal Court.

Russillo was arrested for criminal trespass about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 23 after police were called about a drunken man refusing to leave their condominium.

Russillo has since publicly apologized on his radio show for his actions, saying he drank too much and mistakenly entered someone else’s condominium rather than his hotel room.

He was suspended from his radio show until Sept. 5.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

