ESPN host apologizes for arrest in Wyoming

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 12:22 pm 09/07/2017 12:22pm
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — ESPN Radio host Ryen Russillo has publicly apologized on his show for his arrest in Wyoming on Aug. 23.

Russillo told his listeners Tuesday during “The Ryen Russillo Show” that he drank too much and was arrested in Jackson Hole when he mistakenly went to someone’s condominium rather than his hotel room.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2wM9fd9 ) that officers arrested the 42-year-old Russillo around 3:30 a.m. after being called about a drunken man who was refusing to leave.

Russillo was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and suspended from his radio show.

Russillo told listeners that he deserved the suspension and apologized to family and friends.

Russillo was vacationing in Montana and Wyoming before his arrest.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

