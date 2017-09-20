AP Exclusive: Clinton book has sold more than 300,000 copies

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened” had a big debut.

Clinton’s book about her stunning loss in 2016 to Donald Trump has sold more than 300,000 copies in the combined formats of hardcover, e-book and audio, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Sept. 12 publication’s hardcover sales of 168,000 was the highest opening for a nonfiction release in the past five years, as recorded by NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of retail print sales.

Sales for “What Happened” far exceeded the first-week numbers for “Hard Choices,” Clinton’s book about her years as secretary of state, which came out in 2014 as she was preparing to launch her run for president. Her all-time opening was for her first memoir, “Living History,” published in 2003.

