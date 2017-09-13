501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » After arrest, radio host…

After arrest, radio host quits ‘Boomer and Carton’ show

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 8:30 pm 09/13/2017 08:30pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York sports radio personality Craig Carton has quit his show on WFAN following his arrest on fraud charges.

Carton co-hosted “Boomer and Carton” with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason (eh-SY’-uh-suhn). He announced Wednesday he had submitted his resignation and it was accepted.

Federal authorities charged Carton with fraud last week, saying he used a Ponzi scheme to fool investors into giving him millions of dollars to pay off gambling debts to casinos and elsewhere.

On Tuesday he had vowed to fight the charges, saying his fans would see he was not guilty and he’d be back “stronger than ever.” On Wednesday he said the “unfounded legal issues” would be a distraction to everyone at WFAN and the show he helped build.

CBS owns WFAN and says it’s cooperating with authorities. It says it’s searching for Carton’s replacement.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?